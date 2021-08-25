TROY – Enjoy an evening walk with your best friend at Mt. Pisgah State Park.

Join Mt. Pisgah State Park’s Naturalist and a Lyme Disease advocate to discuss a variety of topics on ticks and Lyme Disease. The group will then walk the Oh! Susanna Trail. Pets must be on a leash.

We will meet at the Friends Pavilion, adjacent to the playground, on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Come meet up with fellow dog owners and enjoy a walk in the park!

For more information, contact the park office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.

Load comments