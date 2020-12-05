FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Monday, Dec. 7 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout only. Meal includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs, roll/butter, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Anyone wishing to pick up dinners for those not in attendance should come about 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food will be available for those present. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.

