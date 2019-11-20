STANDING STONE – The Alba Christian Church Choir will provide the special music at the Standing Stone United with Christ Church this Sunday evening, Nov. 24, for the Thanksgiving service. Please note the change of time as 6 p.m.
Charlotte Morse has been the director of the Chancel Choir for 29 years. Shirley Young has been the accompanist for 44 years. The choir will be doing traditional and contemporary songs which turns our focus towards our blessings and thanking Christ. Their music is filled with inspiration and pleasant harmonies.
Carol O’Brien will be pianist, Faith Jaynes is organist, and the Rev. Terry Parks will lead the worship service. Come and enjoy an evening of worshipping Christ through music and giving thanks.
A basket will be in the front entrance for all those who want to bring canned or nonperishable items to Grace Connection. This organization gives to all Bradford County residents that need help. The offering will also be given to help support Grace Connection.
At the Wysox intersection, take Route 6 east toward Wyalusing. Go 2.4 miles, take a right on River Road (down along the Susquehanna River). The church is 2 miles of your left. If you are coming west from the Wyalusing area, in Rummerfield, make a left-hand turn on River Road and go 2.7 miles miles and the church is on the right.
