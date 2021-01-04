SAYRE – The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers has approved the 2020 Floyd Hooker Fund youth grants for Tioga County, N.Y. The awards total $18,100 to four non-profit organizations serving Tioga County.
“The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and its Tioga County Advisory Board is committed to making an immediate impact by following the wishes of a former Tioga County, N.Y., resident, Floyd Hooker. His commitment to the young people of Tioga County through his fund at the Community Foundation will support youth programs in the county forever. Making a substantial impact by supporting projects and programs that will make a real difference in improving the health and welfare of our young people in all corners of Tioga County, N.Y.,” said Suzanne Lee, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. “This level of investment in our area is a shining example of what one individual chose to do with their legacy.”
Grant recipients are:
Community Options New York: for the purchase of curriculum materials for the Tioga Youth Employment Program for youth with disabilities. Grant amount, $600.
Apalachin Lions Foundation: to provide holiday baskets for families in need, which include food vouchers, toys and store credits for children. Grant amount, $1,500.
Tioga County Rural Ministry: for the support of the Back to School Program that provides low-income teens with the ability of purchasing clothing as part of a self-esteem building program. Grant amount, $8,000.
Cooperative Extension Tioga County: for the purchase of Chromebooks for participants of the WIOA youth employment program ages 17-25. This will assist participants in vocational trainings that include conducting employment searches. Grant amount, $8,000.
The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves the counties of Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga (in Pennsylvania) and Tioga (New York). Since 2002, the Community Foundation has built a strong reputation for helping individuals, families, corporations, and non-profit organizations achieve their charitable goals. Through its grant making, Community Foundation partners with non-profits to find solutions to the area’s most pressing issues. It is through this potent combination of its generous community members and organizations working hard at helping those who are less fortunate that the Community Foundation can fulfill its mission. The Community Foundation currently has $7 million in assets and manages over 115 funds. We can be reached at www.twintierscf.org or (570) 888-4759.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.