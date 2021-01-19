OWEGO – Have you wondered how you can become more involved and make positive changes within your community? Tioga Opportunities, Inc. has partnered with Tioga Tells, a quality-of-life project, and recently conducted a survey to learn the extent that COVID-19 has impacted the quality of life within Tioga County and its residents.
The results are in and we invite residents and community leaders to learn about and become involved in the next phases of the Tioga Tells project. A Facebook Live Virtual Town Hall meeting will be held to give local residents and community leaders the opportunity to identify challenges that they are facing, share and discuss ideas and possible solutions, and connect with others in their community.
The virtual town hall meetings will be hosted on the Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/TiogaOpportunities) on the following dates and times:
Jan. 20 at 6 p.m.: Richford, Berkshire and Newark Valley residents.
Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.: Candor and Spencer residents.
Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.: Owego and Apalachin residents.
Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.: Barton, Nichols and Tioga Center residents.
Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.: Waverly residents.
Tioga Tells was formed in 2018 after county leadership recognized that existing data did not tell the full story of everyday life for all Tioga County residents. Tioga Opportunities, Inc., The Rural Health Network of SCNY, and Tioga County Public Health formed a partnership to lead a countywide quality of life assessment. The assessment detailed excerpts from Tioga County residents and outlined strengths and challenges perceived to impact residents’ quality of life.
Now in its second year, Tioga Tells seeks to use recognized community strengths to address challenges, bridge diverse communities together, and continue to enhance the overall quality of life for residents of Tioga County.
For more information on Tioga Tells and to view the Year One and COVID-19 Impact survey results, visit www.tiogaopp.org/news. For more information and questions regarding the Facebook Live Town Hall meetings, please contact Catherine Faruolo, Tioga Tells AmeriCorps Vista Leader, at cfaruolo@tiogaopp.org.
