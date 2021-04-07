WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in March:
Memorials: “Thunder on the Mountain” (Large Type) by Giff Cheshire, given in memory of Warren Gustin by Joseph and Ellen Blasz; and “Colors of Truth” by Tamera Alexander (LT) given in memory of Ruth and Ken Dietrich, by Robert and Janice Brown.
Fiction: “Fast Ice” by Clive Cussler; “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box; “The Duke and I” (Bridgerton book 1) by Julia Quinn; “Everything After” by Jill Santopolo; “Flowers of Darkness” by Tatiana de Rosnay; “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro; “Transient Desires” by Donna Leon; “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by Victoria Schwab; and “How Beautiful We Were” by Imbolo Mbue.
Non Fiction: “Dusk Night Dawn: On Revival and Courage” by Anne Lamott; and “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson.
Audiobooks: “The Russian” by James Patterson; “Win” by Harlan Coben; and “Later” by Stephen King.
Christian fiction: “From This Moment” by Kim Vogel Sawyer; “Braced for Love” by Mary Connealy; “Destined for You” by Tracie Peterson; “Dreams Rekindled” by Amanda Cabot; and “Facing the Dawn” by Cynthia Ruchti.
Large Type: “The Escape” by Lisa Harris; “Mountain Laurel” by Lori Benton; and “What’s Worth Keeping” by Kaya McLaren.
DVDs: “News of the World” with Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel; “Promising Young Woman” with Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, and Alison Brie; and “Soul” (animated) with Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, and Graham Norton.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
