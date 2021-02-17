Farmers Care (Food Check-Out) is a AFBF Women’s Committee program that collects food and monetary donations for the six Ronald McDonald Houses of Pennsylvania. The Bradford/Sullivan County Women’s Leadership committee collects items for the House in Danville, Pa. This is their 23rd year of helping to “restock their pantry.”
Each House has a wish list of items that they need to restock their pantry. Collection of items will end on Sunday, March 14. All items will be delivered to the House on March 16.
If you wish to be put on the “Drop–Off List” or have donations to pick up, please contact Barbara Warburton (Sullivan County) at (570) 924-3984 or Kathy Yoachim (Bradford County) at (570) 395-3462.
Donations are being accepted at the following local locations:
Towanda: Bradford County Action, Inc., 500 William St.; and St. Agnes School, 102 3rd St.
Canton: Canton Sentinel; Canton and area churches; and Canton High School FFA.
Troy: Troy High School FFA.
Wysox: Bradford County Conservation Stoll Center, 200 Lake Road.
Wyalusing: Wyalusing High School Leo Club; and PS Bank, Route 6.
LeRaysville: Dille Parish UCC; and Northeast High School FFA
Neath: Neath Welsh Congregational Church.
Potterville: Northeast VFW Post 6824, 1468 Haighs Pond Road.
Little Meadows: Little Meadows Community Independent Bible Church.
Herrickville: United Methodist Church.
West Warren: First Congregational Church.
North Orwell: North Orwell Union Church.
Ulster: Union Valley Mennonite Church.
East Smithfield: East Smithfield Hardware, 491 Main St.; and Bryan’s Meat Cutting, 8861 Springfield Road.
Athens: Athens Area High School FFA.
Sayre: Sayre High School National Honor Society (Brock Street entrance).
Rome: Wyalusing Livestock Market and Auction, Route 187.
Nichols: Nichols United Methodist Church, 122 Bliven St.
Waverly: Kinsley Chiropractic, 551 Broad St.
Items on the wish list include (items in bold are high priority items):
Food staples (due to servicing immune suppressed families, we ask that food expiration dates are good for at least six months): butter/margarine; individual cereal boxes (small size “Fun Packs”); snack items (i.e. cookies, fruit roll-ups, individual packaged crackers, individual packaged chips, pretzels, etc.); shelf-stable microwavable meals (no frozen dinners, please); cooking oil; mayo, ketchup, barbecue sauce, salad dressings; baking mixes (i.e. cakes, cookies, etc.); and canned icing.
Personal care products: manicure items – clippers, nail files; and hairbrushes.
Paper products: Ziplock Storage Bags (refrigerator/freezer gallon size); 8-ounce Solo Cups; 12-ounce cups (insulated coffee cups); paper towels; cube facial tissue boxes; disposable bowls (microwavable); and food prep gloves.
Laundry products: High Efficiency laundry detergent; good quality laundry baskets; OxiClean Stain Remover (stick or powder); and dryer sheets.
Cleaning products: Automatic dishwasher detergent (blocks); anti-bacterial hand soap (pump); disinfectant wipes (cleaning towels); Brillo pads; and stainless steel wipes.
Office supplies: All-purpose copier/printer paper (8 1/2 x 11 inches); toner cartridges – Hewlett Packard; laser jet printers – (Laser Jet Pro MFP M225dn, Color LI M651, Laser Jet 700 Color MFP M775, Laser Jet Pro M501dn); Post-Its (3 x 3); and packing tape.
Miscellaneous: 40-watt equivalent LED light bulbs; batteries (Duracell – AAA, AA); and no-stick frying pans.
Gift certificates: Wal-Mart Department Store; Staples Office Supply Store; Cole’s Hardware; Giant Foods; Weis Markets; Amazon; and Target Department Store. We ask that all donated gift certificates be usable in the Danville and Bloomsburg areas.
