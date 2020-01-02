Datebooks

FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Jan. 2 from 4-5:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. All are welcome.

ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at noon at St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre. Please bring a dish to pass, your own table service and beverage. Coffee provided. This meeting will be installation of officers and memorial service. For information, call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.

CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.

LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage across from the church).

SISTERS IN SOBRIETY (AA WOMEN’S) meets Thursdays from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).

SAVE OUR SANITY (AL-ANON), 7 p.m. Fridays, Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly.

