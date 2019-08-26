Athens:
Here are the programs and announcements we have coming up this week at the Spalding Memorial Library:
• Tuesday, Aug. 27:
At 9 a.m., Ms. Jess visits Discover the World with a traveling story time including crafts, songs and of course stories.
From 6:30-8 p.m., the Threads Group will meet to share their hand craft projects. This group is always open to new members of any age who are wishing to share their work or learn a new skill.
• Wednesday, Aug. 28:
From 5-7 p.m., Gaming Club will meet to play board and card games. Participants can also compete and explore on our Alienware gaming computers.
• Thursday, Aug. 29:
At 10:30 a.m. is Sayre Health Care Center intergenerational play date. Little ones get to play with a rotating collection of toys from the Spalding Memorial Library, make a fun craft, and share smiles and games with the Sayre Health residents.
• Friday, Aug. 30:
At 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.: Story time and toddler time is about “Superheroes!” No registration required for these FREE programs.
• Saturday, Aug. 31: The library is closed.
• Monday, Sept. 2: The library is closed.
Did you know we have a newsbank database? That means you have FREE online access to The Daily and Sunday Review online with your Spalding Memorial Library card. To access this service, you visit our website, www.spaldinglibrary.org, click on the online resources tab, then click on The Daily and Sunday Review icon. This will direct you to a screen asking for your library card number. Let us know if you have any questions about this service by calling or stopping in.
Our hours are Monday through Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (starts Sept. 7) .
Peruse our catalog and use our online databases at www.spaldinglibrary.org, like us on Facebook to follow our events and please call us with any questions at (570) 888-7117. We hope to see you soon for your reading, research and entertainment needs.
