Datebooks
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will be holding its Thanksgiving Banquet on Monday, Nov. 4 at noon at Tomasso’s.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Nov. 4 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes chicken and biscuit, vegetable, cranberry sauce, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dining hours.
INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM ABOUT CARANTOUAN GREENWAY will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.at the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Carantouan Greenway President Marty Borko will discuss the group and its role in the community. Free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.