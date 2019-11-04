Datebooks

WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will be holding its Thanksgiving Banquet on Monday, Nov. 4 at noon at Tomasso’s.

FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Nov. 4 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes chicken and biscuit, vegetable, cranberry sauce, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dining hours.

INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM ABOUT CARANTOUAN GREENWAY will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.at the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Carantouan Greenway President Marty Borko will discuss the group and its role in the community. Free and open to the public.

