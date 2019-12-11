Waverly:
Thanks to those who came out Sunday for our annual holiday crafts workshop at the Waverly Free Library!
The theme for this morning’s Story Time is Starry Nights. We begin at 10:15 a.m. with a craft, songs, and stories. Story Time is sponsored by Sayre Personal Care Center and is led by Becky Keir Grace. The Story Time theme for Wednesday, Dec. 18, will be Happy Holidays!
As the holidays approach, we will hold a special evening Story Time, complete with a special guest, this Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.
We will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, but we expect abbreviated hours on Dec. 24 and 31. Stay tuned!
The library is pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
