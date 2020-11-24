SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY will be closed Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.

BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Dec. 3 at noon at the Villa Sena Restaurant for a pre-arranged luncheon, with COVID considerations. For more information or to make reservations, contact Bob or Anita Whipple by Nov. 27. Bob and Linda Lee will provide musical entertainment.

