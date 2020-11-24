SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY will be closed Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Dec. 3 at noon at the Villa Sena Restaurant for a pre-arranged luncheon, with COVID considerations. For more information or to make reservations, contact Bob or Anita Whipple by Nov. 27. Bob and Linda Lee will provide musical entertainment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.