The 53rd annual Chapman reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 11 at noon at the South Waverly pavilion.
Please bring a dish to pass, own table service and beverage, and an item for the silent auction.
Meat will be provided.
–––
SRU High School Class of 1957 will hold its 62nd class reunion on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Smithfield Township Social Hall. Plan to arrive by 11 a.m. and we will eat at noon sharp.
Please bring a dish to share, table service and beverage.
We are looking forward to a good time together. If you have any questions, you can call Imogene at (570) 888-5995.
———
The Chandler-Lattimer family reunion will be held Aug. 17 at Harris Hill, Elmira, N.Y., from noon-?
Bring a dish to pass, own table service, own beverage and something for the silent auction.
Would love to see you all.
———
The 125th Lenox-Head family reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. at Round Top Park, Athens Township. Follow signs to new pavilion.
———
The 115th Merrill family reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center (located behind the old Litchfield Elementary School).
Bring a dish to pass, your own table setting, beverage and table cloth. Dues are $5 for family or $3 for single person.
Do you have an outdoor game you enjoy? Please bring it. Corn hole toss, grain bags for a bag race and rope (for tug of war).
———
The 2019 Brown family reunion for the descendants of Alpheus Brown and Emma W. Brown, first generation, and Oliver Brown and Eva N. Brown, will be held Sunday, Aug. 18 at Round Top Park, Pavilion No. 5, Athens Township, from 12 p.m.-dusk.
Bring a dish to pass.
Hope to see you there.
———
Waverly High School Class of 1974 will hold its 45th reunion in Waverly during the weekend of Oct. 18. Events include a meet and greet on Friday, several events on Saturday including a dinner party, and a breakfast on Sunday.
Reunion details have previously gone out and we are looking at a Sept. 18 RSVP/payment deadline. If you need information, please inquire at (607) 972-6148. Text or leave a voicemail with contact information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.