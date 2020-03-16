DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Misericordia Players will present “Play On,” a hilarious comedy about a play within a play, on March 19-22, and three sensory-friendly productions of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” on May 2-3 on the campus of Misericordia University.
Written by Rick Abbott, “Play On” is the story of a community theater group trying desperately to put on a play despite maddening interference from a haughty author who keeps revising the script. Disaster looms as the script has no murder, the cast is disgruntled, and the playwright accidentally deletes the entire sound effects board.
“Play On” will be presented March 19, 20 and 21, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Tickets are $5 for general admission, and $3 for senior citizens, and Misericordia students and alumni. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased online at www.misericordia.edu/mup and by calling the Misericordia University Box Office at (570) 674-6719.
The Misericordia Players will also present three free sensory-friendly performances of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” on Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m., in Lemmond Theater. The shows are being offered in collaboration with the Autism Center at Misericordia University and the Department of Occupational Therapy. Michaela McQuaig of Mechanicsburg is student director and sensory-friendly specialist for the show.
The “Charlie Brown” cast features Misericordia University students Noah Schweiger of Barton, N.Y., as Charlie Brown; Jacqueline Marchese of Staten Island, N.Y., as Lucy; Dominic Augustine of Shavertown, as Linus; Madison Mokychic of Monroe Twp., as Sally; Alec Aversa of Thornhurst, as Snoopy; and Dawson Kerch of Allentown, as Schroeder.
The production will be “fully inclusive.” In addition to special audio and lighting, McQuaig has arranged for special seating areas to accommodate multiple needs, and will incorporate snacks, calming areas and fidgets for those with repetitive and/or rigid behaviors. She also plans to prepare the actors and train them on common behaviors seen in people on the spectrum.
