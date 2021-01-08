POTSDAM, N.Y. – Emily Birney of Waverly, N.Y., was recently named to the president’s list at the State University of New York at Potsdam.

Birney, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media, was among 1,046 SUNY Potsdam students who were honored for academic excellence in the fall 2020 semester. College President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg recognized the students for earning top marks.

To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

