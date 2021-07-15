TOWANDA – The Bradford County Historical Society will host its Friday Night at the Museum program titled, “The Piollets: Pioneer Residents of Bradford County,” scheduled for Friday, July 16 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling (570) 265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
The Piollet family played a significant part in the history of Bradford County. Join us as we learn about their role in the growth and development of the area since 1810, their involvement in the North Branch Canal, coal mining at Barclay and the railroad. Also learn about their mansion at Wysox, which is the jewel of the county.
The program will be presented by Henry Farley, president of the Bradford County Historical Society. Farley developed this program and first presented it at the grand opening of the Dandy Mini Mart in Wysox which has incorporated the restored Piollet mansion into its store.
This program is a part of the 2021 Friday Night at the Museum programming series that is held the third Friday of each month. This year, due to the pandemic, the series is starting on July 16 and continuing until October. Each event is held in the Great Room at the Bradford County Historical Society, located at 109 Pine St., Towanda. The museum is open a half-hour prior to the event.
Other programs scheduled for 2021 include: Aug. 20, “Out of the Woods: From Deerfield to the Grand Circuit”; Sept. 17, “Remembering the Historic Williamsport and Elmira Railroad”; and Oct. 15, “Wyalusing in the Age of Photography.”
The Bradford County Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Bradford County United Way and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. For more information about the society and its programming schedule, museum or research center, visit www.bradfordhistory.com or check out the society on Facebook or Twitter.
