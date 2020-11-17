SAYRE – Each year, Guthrie recognizes employees with the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award and the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Employee Service Award, presented by Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, Guthrie President and CEO. This year’s honorees were recognized virtually for the important work that they do year after year.
The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award is presented annually to a provider who is nominated by their patients and co-workers for going beyond the standard of care to provide outstanding service.
This year, the award was presented to Mary Cotton, ACNP-BC, Hospitalist at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
For over 40 years, Mary has provided excellent patient-centered care, giving her best to every patient. She consistently receives positive comments from her patients on satisfaction surveys and follows all best practice recommendations for an ideal patient experience. Beyond excellence in patient care, Mary is also a team player to her colleagues, always making herself available to assist and actively participate in team activities.
The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Employee Service Award acknowledges an individual who demonstrates sustained exceptional performance. The recipient is selected by a balloting process and nominations are made by their peers.
This year, the award was presented to Leslie Hall, LPN at Guthrie Southport. She was praised for her enthusiasm, innovation, and compassion in her work.
