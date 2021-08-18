TOWANDA – The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is offering another Thursdays in the Studio Workshop in August. Join us on Thursday, Aug. 26 in the Lower Level Studio of the Keystone Theatre from 6-8 p.m. for an acrylic painting workshop with acrylic artist, Lisa Darrow. Workshop participants will learn how to paint a beautiful floral scene. Cost per person is $55.

To ensure that we can adhere to social distancing guidelines, space for this workshop is limited. Registration with payment is required to reserve your spot. Masks will be required to be worn by all unvaccinated participants and social distancing guidelines will be followed. In the event that the workshop is cancelled or rescheduled, a full refund will be provided to all registered participants.

Those interested in participating in this workshop may call the BCRAC office at (570) 268-2787 or send an email to programs@bcrac.org by Friday, Aug. 20 to register.

This workshop is made possible by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council with support from United Way of Bradford County and Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

