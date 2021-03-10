OWEGO – Congratulations to Jason Davis for being named the Employee of the 4th Quarter of 2020 for Tioga County Public Health!
Jason joined the Tioga County Public Health team as a Confidential Assistant in November 2019.
Jason’s day-to-day duties include processing payroll, completing purchase requisitions, and assisting with technology needs in the department. He is the “go to” person for many issues in our department and he is always willing to help with a smile on his face. Whenever he is asked to help with something, he usually follows up within minutes to let you know that it has been taken care of. Jason remains calm and focused with all that needs to be dealt with.
Jason joined our department shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began and was quickly thrown into the mix of COVID duties in our department. He frequently helps with isolation and quarantine orders as well as compiles data reports throughout the week. He has mastered navigating the CommCare System, which is used across New York State to complete contact tracing. Jason often puts in extra hours without complaint to make sure all COVID duties are complete.
Outside of work, Jason enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons. Thank you Jason for all you do for Tioga County Public Health, and congratulations on being our Employee of the 4th Quarter!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.