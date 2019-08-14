TROY – Pennsylvania Heritage Festival will be held Sept. 21 and 22 at the Heritage Village and Farm Museum, Route 14, Troy. Admission is free.
Mark your calendars for family fun, historic buildings and demonstrations, shopping, food, craft and direct sales vendors, flea market and non-profit organizations sharing their “mission.”
Special events include: Civil War encampment and wedding; Troy Heritage Garden Club Flower Show; Phydeaux’s Flying Flea Circus & Wahoo Medicine Show; and American Girl doll exhibit.
Historical demonstrations and displays: sewing; weaving; flax; sock knitting; blacksmith; wood turning; apple butter making; maple syrup; wood carving; cider pressing; butter making. There will also be insulator and lantern displays; RR Speeder; Foulkrod saws; sheep shearing; Underground Railroad; toys of yesteryear display; pump organ music in the church; antique cars and tractors; chair caning; furs; and period clothing.
Historical buildings to visit include the 1822 Gregory Inn, sugar house, children’s church, carriage house, Thomas One-Room School House, Porter’s Barber Shop, Dr. Wm. Campbell’s office and railroad lineman’s Shanty.
In the main museum, there is the current exhibit “Snake Oil to Modern Medicine,” featuring the 1958 Government Packaged Disaster Hospital, Civil War field hospital tent, Dave Lennington’s research featuring Bradford County’s medical history, and Clara Barton. Exhibits also include textile, local history, early horse drawn farming equipment and much more.
Children’s hands-on activities will be “Bessie,” the museum’s life-size milking cow, rope making, corn grinding and shelling, corn box, and fabric dolls; check out the Civil War encampment for some activities of the era. Children’s pedal tractor pulls will be held on Sunday.
Other activities include hobby horse craft; needle in the haystack; water hand pump; quilt tying; clown; petting zoo; and scarecrow making.
Donations of used (rips, stains and holes provide additional “character’”)adult-size blue jeans and long sleeve cotton or flannel shirts are greatly appreciated for making scarecrows. Donations can be dropped off at the museum during open hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
New this year are some fall seasonal activities: mini pumpkin chucking, pumpkin decorating and ghost stories.
Saturday will offer a chicken barbecue meal. Both days will offer pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, and a variety of side dishes and drinks. The Troy Heritage Garden Club will offer delicious deserts to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Visitors of all ages will enjoy the opportunity to roast their own hot dog over an open fire. Try your hand at chicken bingo.
Opportunities are still available for your organization, craft, direct sales, and flea market to be part of the Pennsylvania Heritage Festival. Contact Barbara Barrett at bbarrett362@comcast.net.
There is no admission cost; however, some of the activities will require tickets. These tickets can be purchased 12 for $10. This will help defray the cost of materials needed for that activity.
