ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS meeting luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at noon at the Airport Seniors Center Community Hall (take Pitney Street to Pennsylvania Avenue to Cessna Drive, turn left on Piper Avenue). Lunch will be pizza, dessert and Jell-O. Bring your own table service and beverage. Call Ginny Malone for more details at (570) 423-9029. New members welcome.

