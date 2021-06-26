Ron and Roxann Brennan Callear will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26, 2021.
They were married June 26, 1971 at the North Waverly Chapel by Pastors Bill Wells and Albert Webster (uncle of the bride). Best man was brother of the groom Ken Callear and sister of the bride Janine (Brennan) Callear.
The Callears have two sons Dr. Nate and Jennifer Callear (grandsons Mason and Kellan) and Judd and Jessica Callear (grandson Arlo and granddaughter Hazel).
They are retired from the Lockheed Martin Corporation and Callears Bar-B-Que, Inc. and reside at 882 Macafee Road, Milan, Pa.
