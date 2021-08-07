COLUMBIA CROSS ROADS – Save the date for Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church’s Benevolence Rummage Sale, happening soon. Sale dates are Friday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 14 (bag sale day), from 8 a.m.-noon. As in previous years, we’ll have delicious lunch options, too, including sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips, homemade goodies, and more.
Drop-off days for the sale are Monday, Aug. 9 through Wednesday, Aug. 11, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Remember: 100 percent of the money raised during this sale goes to support the church’s benevolence fund, helping struggling individuals in our community.
If you have questions about the sale, please contact event organizer, Michelle, at (570) 596-4337. You can also check for more information on the church’s Facebook page.
Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church is located 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road, on the Berwick Turnpike.
