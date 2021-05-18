BUFFALO, N.Y. – Rachel Ovedovitz of Waverly, N.Y., was among nearly 200 Canisius College students who participated in Virtual Service Week 2021. Ovedovitz is from the Class of 2024 and pursuing a degree in Sports and Exercise Healthcare.
Service Week included virtual and in-person engagement activities and each day centered around a different theme. Among those themes represented during Virtual Service Week: racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environment and sustainability, and issues surrounding borders and migration.
Virtual Service Week 2021 was organized and sponsored by the New Buffalo Institute (NBI) at Canisius College. The NBI aligns research, service and educational programming toward the many neighborhoods on Buffalo’s East Side, including Canisius’ own Hamlin Park neighborhood. Additionally, the NBI is committed to social justice, and provides a welcoming place for community partners to convene, voice concerns and exchange ideas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.