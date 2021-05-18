BUFFALO, N.Y. – Rachel Ovedovitz of Waverly, N.Y., was among nearly 200 Canisius College students who participated in Virtual Service Week 2021. Ovedovitz is from the Class of 2024 and pursuing a degree in Sports and Exercise Healthcare.

Service Week included virtual and in-person engagement activities and each day centered around a different theme. Among those themes represented during Virtual Service Week: racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environment and sustainability, and issues surrounding borders and migration.

Virtual Service Week 2021 was organized and sponsored by the New Buffalo Institute (NBI) at Canisius College. The NBI aligns research, service and educational programming toward the many neighborhoods on Buffalo’s East Side, including Canisius’ own Hamlin Park neighborhood. Additionally, the NBI is committed to social justice, and provides a welcoming place for community partners to convene, voice concerns and exchange ideas.

