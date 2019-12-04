Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. All are welcome.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Dec. 5 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church for their Christmas Banquet. Members are reminded to bring the dish to share that you volunteered for. Members are also reminded to bring their own table service. Andy Boardman will provide musical entertainment.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB meeting on Dec. 2 has been rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 9 at noon at Beeman’s for their Christmas luncheon. Remember to bring a $10 gift to exchange and donations for the hat and glove collection.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
INDOOR FARMERS MARKET is held Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Guthrie/Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria, Sayre. Held Wednesdays until Dec. 18.
GRASP (GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER A SUBSTANCE PASSING), a grief support group for family and friends who have lost someone to addiction, meets Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 103 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no cost to attend and confidentiality is strictly maintained. Entrance is at back side off the parking lot, handicapped accessible ramp available. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1377867462363205/?ti=icl. Hosted by NAMI Bradford County.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
