PLANNING BOARD, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

WINDHAM CENTER COMMUNITY CHURCH invites everyone to a Bible Study. The study, “Why I Believe,” by Chip Ingram, is for those who would like to strengthen their faith or learn why we believe. It is held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 35 Church Lane, Rome. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.

