Park anniversary
Russell (Mickey) and Shirley (Croke) Park of Waverly will be celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary on Jan. 30, 2021.

Russell is retired and Shirley is retired.

The Parks’ children are Vickie, Tamy, Ruth (Tim). They have four grandchildren, Dustin, Joel, Josh and Jason, and six great-grandchildren, Jenna, Ronin, Quentin, Gemma, Devaney and Bennett.

