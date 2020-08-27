TOWANDA — Guthrie Hospice provides physical, emotional, spiritual, and social support to those individuals with a terminal diagnosis so that they may live their lives to the fullest. This requires dedicated professionals and compassionate volunteers to work with the patient, family, and caregivers to meet the needs of the patient and improve quality of life.
Guthrie Hospice is seeking new volunteers for daytime and evening hours to provide support to patients and their families during this very challenging time in their lives. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age (parental consent required) and have a valid driver’s license.
Volunteer duties include:
Visiting with patients in their homes; Reading or other activities the patient enjoys; Light housekeeping; Meal prep; Respite/caregiver relief so caregivers can get out to appointments or run errands.
Volunteer training sessions will take place from 3-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the month of October, starting Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the Guthrie Hospice office in Towanda. All sessions must be completed. For more information and to register, please call the Guthrie Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, Christy McDermott, at 570-265-8615. Registration ends Friday, Sept. 25.
Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. Guthrie is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is the first health system based in Pennsylvania and New York to join this network. Guthrie is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., Troy, Pa. and Cortland, N.Y., as well as a multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offering 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York. In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations. Guthrie provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.
