Local scouts organize fishing event

SAYRE — Members of Pack and Troop 4018 of Sayre continue to SCOUT ON safely during this pandemic.
The 2nd Annual Fishing with Friends event was held at Romberger’s Pond. Cub Scouts were able to learn how to fish with their families under the guidance of the older scouts from the Troop.
The event was organized by Anderson McKeever as part of his Angler Award. Fish were caught, skills were learned, and fun was had by all over the two day event, all while maintaining safe distances and wearing masks.
Scouting’s focus is on learning new skills. The Cubs were able to learn from the older scouts and in turn the Scouts work on skills such as teaching, leadership, and organization.
