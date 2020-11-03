WAVERLY ROTARY CLUB ANNUAL PANCAKE DAY has been canceled this year on Nov. 3, due to the pandemic.

CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Music Room of Epiphany School, Sayre. Access is through the west door at the back of the building, where there is parking. Social distancing observed and masks worn. Topic is “The Church: The Body of Christ,” presented by John Moliski. Everyone is welcome to these free, no-obligation classes, held on Tuesday evenings.

PLANNING BOARD, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

