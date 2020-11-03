WAVERLY ROTARY CLUB ANNUAL PANCAKE DAY has been canceled this year on Nov. 3, due to the pandemic.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Music Room of Epiphany School, Sayre. Access is through the west door at the back of the building, where there is parking. Social distancing observed and masks worn. Topic is “The Church: The Body of Christ,” presented by John Moliski. Everyone is welcome to these free, no-obligation classes, held on Tuesday evenings.
PLANNING BOARD, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.