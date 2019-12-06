ATHENS – The Valley Active Living Center, located at 118 S. Main St. in Athens, will host Michelle Nutter from the Attorney General’s Office for a presentation on scams and how to avoid falling victim to fraud on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9:30 a.m. Adults 60 and over are cordially invited to attend this free event, though donations are greatly appreciated.
For more information, or to make reservations for lunch following the presentation, please call (570) 888-2387.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; the United Way of Susquehanna County; and the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga County Commissioners. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.