ATHENS – The Valley Active Living Center, located at 118 S. Main St. in Athens, will host Michelle Nutter from the Attorney General’s Office for a presentation on scams and how to avoid falling victim to fraud on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9:30 a.m. Adults 60 and over are cordially invited to attend this free event, though donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information, or to make reservations for lunch following the presentation, please call (570) 888-2387.

The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; the United Way of Susquehanna County; and the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga County Commissioners. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.

Load comments