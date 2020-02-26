EAST SMITHFIELD – Soul’d Out Quartet, a southern gospel group, will be in concert at the East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main streets, East Smithfield, on Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. A love offering will be received to benefit this group.
In May of 2004, in answer to God’s call on his life, Matt Rankin of Georgetown, Ohio, started a journey to find men of kindred spirits and equal yoking to partner with him in a mission to fulfill that calling by evangelizing God’s word through song. Now, Matt’s calling and dream have been realized in Soul’d Out Quartet. Soul’d Out Quartet, which is comprised of Dusty Barrett (tenor), Jason McAtee (lead), Matt Rankin (baritone), Ian Owens (bass), is not only a vocal group continuing the heritage of southern gospel music, but is also and foremost a ministry team answering God’s call as stated in Ephesians: He gave some apostles, and some prophets, and some evangelists, and some pastors, and teachers; for the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ (Ephesians 4:11-13 KJV).
In this spirit, Soul’d Out Quartet travels the country with a mission of evangelism and discipleship to not only win souls for Christ by telling the world “what the world doesn’t know,” but also to further strengthen and encourage God’s people to be the salt and light to the world and ambassadors for Christ, that we are each called to be and to exhort God’s people to be servants with hearts on fire.
