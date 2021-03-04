Elly Kate Shaff has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Binghamton University.

Elly is an Athens Area High School graduate, Class of 2019.

She is in the pre-medical track, majoring in biology. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have earned a 3.5 or high grade point average with 12 or more graded credits and no missing grades or incompletes.

