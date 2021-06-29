Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
• This Tuesday, June 29, at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library local author Maureen Wright will be joining us for our Tales and Tails Summer Learning program. She will be reading some of her beloved animal-themed children’s books. Ms. Shelley will be there for a fun treat giveaway as well. Bring your lawn chairs or picnic blankets and pick a comfy spot. For a full listing of Summer Learning Program offerings, stop by the library for a summer learning flyer or email scowder@sayrepl.org.
• This Tuesday, June 29, at 5 p.m., our Teen Reading Lounge group will be meeting to pick up our summer titles, “With the Fire on High,” by Elizabeth Acevedo and “Hungry Hearts,” by Elsie Chapman and Caroline Tung Richmond, and to participate in a planning session to discuss possible summer activities. All teens ages 12-18 are invited to come and join us!
• This Wednesday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m., our weekly story time will be held in-person in Howard Elmer Park next to our library. Ms. Shelley encourages families to bring your blankets or folding chairs and space yourselves out comfortably in designated spots. (In the event of inclement weather, we will post on Facebook to announce a switch to virtual format, with a Zoom link provided for easy access.)
• This Thursday, July 1, at 10 a.m., we will have our weekly One-on-One Technology Time. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
• This Friday, July 2, Sayre Public Library will have a table at the Sayre Farmer’s Market. Stop by to say hi and check out some fun Independence Day activities!
Please note, Sayre Public Library will be closed Monday July 5 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The library will be open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, and will reopen for our regular hours Tuesday, July 6.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New young adult titles include: “Kate in Waiting,” by Becky Albertalli, “Concrete Rose,” by Angie Thomas, and “Instructions for Dancing,” by Nicola Y oon.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.