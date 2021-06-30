OWEGO – Each year, during the month of May, Tioga County Rural Ministry places bins throughout the Owego community – in churches, schools, and businesses – anywhere there is regular foot traffic, for their Soap for Hope campaign. The bins are for collecting personal hygiene products, household cleaning products, toilet paper, dish and laundry detergent, soap, deodorant, and toothpaste. These items may not be purchased with SNAP (food stamp) benefits, so they are highly desirable.
Staff at the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego, created a competition of who could collect the most items. Two teams were created and during the month of May, employees brought in items to contribute. Items were counted on May 28 and the winning team collected 373 items. The other team collected 203 items. The 576 items will be dropped off at Tioga County Rural Ministry for their pantry guests to utilize.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.