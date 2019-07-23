DELHI, N.Y. – More than 690 students graduated from SUNY Delhi in May 2019. Commencement was held on May 18, 2019, and over 750 certificates, associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees were conferred upon the Class of 2019.

Jeffrey Lynch of Waverly (Tioga High School) earned an associate’s degree in Plumbing and Refrigeration.

