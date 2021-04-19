ELMIRA – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting three Boater Safety classes. Each class will be limited to 25 attendees. The youngest a person can attend a class is 10 years of age by the date the class is given. In the near future, all persons operating any watercraft will need the license. See your birth year to see when the course is required:
- Born after Jan. 1, 1993 must complete a safety course beginning in 2020.
- Born after Jan. 1, 1988 must complete a safety course beginning in 2022.
- Born after Jan. 1, 1983 must complete a safety course beginning in 2023.
- Born after Jan. 1, 1978 must complete a safety course beginning in 2024.
The requirement would extend to all motor boat operators beginning in 2025, regardless of age.
There will be no fee for these classes and there will be a 30-minute lunch break for people to go out to get something to eat, if they choose not to bring their own food and drink with them. Each class will be held on a Saturday and the class times will run from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The following are the dates and locations of these classes:
April 24: Southport Fire Department; May 8: Golden Glow Fire Department; and May 22: West Elmira Fire Department.
Anyone interested in attending any of these classes is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (607) 737-2987, ext. 74104. The class size will be limited to 25 students per date and it will be on a first come, first serve basis. You must be pre-registered to attend one of these classes.
