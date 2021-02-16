Athens:
Spalding Memorial Library is open for browsing by appointments. This will be limited to two appointments per half hour, so we ask that you are prompt to your appointment. The computers will not be available for use. We request that all patrons wear a CDC recommended mask. We have disposable masks for those who do not have one. The CDC recommends masks that fit properly, snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps around the sides of the face and masks made of tightly woven fabric. The CDC does not recommend face shields or goggles as a substitute for a mask.
We will still offer curbside service during our open hours, Monday through Thursday 12-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12-3 p.m. Please call the library to set up your appointment at (570) 888-7117.
Join us every Friday at 10 a.m. for Facebook Live Storytime! On Feb. 19, Ms. Jess will read stories about Trucks. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page! Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library. Each bag contains crafts and coloring pages that relate to the month’s virtual storytime themes. Call the library to reserve a free bag for your child. If you need crayons and a glue stick or a scarf and beanbag to dance along with our storytime songs, just let us know!
Valentine Craft Kits are available! Each kit contains the supplies needed to make a sponge painted heart and a cupcake liner flower. Call the library to reserve a free craft kit for your child.
Design your own marshmallow snowflake, build a mini snowball fight catapult, and perform an exploding snowman experiment! Call the library to reserve a free Snow STEM Kit for your child today!
“Chill Out & Read” with Spalding Memorial Library! Read for 100 minutes to earn a winter prize bag (including slime!). Visit our website at www.spaldinglibrary.org and click on “Reading Programs” to register. Program runs until March 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.