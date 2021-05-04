SAYRE – Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public beginning Monday, May 3. Patrons will now be able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Appointments are not required but preference will be given to those who make an appointment, as we will be continuing to limit capacity to two people at the computers and two people browsing at one time. Computer and browsing sessions will be limited to 20-minute sessions, unless prior arrangements have been made. Mask and distancing guidelines remain and must be upheld the entire time while in the library building. Patrons will continue to be able to place holds for materials online, via email, and over the telephone. Holds may now be picked up at the front desk or the front vestibule of the library during open hours. The Children’s Room will continue to be closed, but all children’s books and materials are able to be accessed for checkout.
The library will close at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, to allow for our monthly Board of Trustees meeting, and at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, to allow for the monthly book club meeting. We will also be closed Saturday, May 29 and Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day weekend.
Additional information about library services and programs can be found on our website, www.sayrepl.org, and our Facebook page. Any specific questions or concerns can be directed to staff by phone at (570) 888-2256 or via email at www.sayre.library@gmail.com.
“Sayre Public Library’s Board of Trustees and staff have been carefully monitoring our ability to reopen for our full service hours and we feel that we are now able to return to that level with proper safety measures and continuing capacity limits,” said Heather Manchester, Director of the Sayre Public Library. “We have enjoyed seeing our library family coming in to access our services and hope that increased hours will translate into even more people returning and utilizing the library. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding through this challenging time.”
