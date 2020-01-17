The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:

Joseph Gruber of Fort Drum, N.Y., to Kallan Christiansen of Sayre.

Joel M. Schoonover of Monroeton to Trishya Bouse of Monroeton.

Michael Cazassa of Towanda to Tricia Bennett of Towanda.

Nathan Harris of Milan to Alexis Dietz of Monroeton.

Christopher Bishop of Ulster to Heather Bradley of Ulster.

