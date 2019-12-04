The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:

Bradley S. Wilcox of Canton to Teresa L. Crawford of Canton.

Michael Simmers of Rome to Jessica Parrish of Rome.

Jimmy Reeves of Ulster to Michael Hauck of Ulster.

Steven Taylor of Towanda to Cassidy Heckman of Towanda.

Timothy Lundy of Towanda to Mandy Burnside of Towanda.

William McCormick of Sugar Run to Haley Tee of Sugar Run.

