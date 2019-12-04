The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:
Bradley S. Wilcox of Canton to Teresa L. Crawford of Canton.
Michael Simmers of Rome to Jessica Parrish of Rome.
Jimmy Reeves of Ulster to Michael Hauck of Ulster.
Steven Taylor of Towanda to Cassidy Heckman of Towanda.
Timothy Lundy of Towanda to Mandy Burnside of Towanda.
William McCormick of Sugar Run to Haley Tee of Sugar Run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.