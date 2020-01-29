Haddix

Born to Taylor and Victor Haddix of Rome, a son, Bradley John, on Jan. 14, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Fenton

Born to Elizabeth and Zachary Fenton of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Ambrose Joseph, on Jan. 17, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Load comments