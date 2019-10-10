WAVERLY — The statue of the Blessed Mother on the Clark Street side of St. James Parish church in Waverly has recently received some tender loving care from Cindy Goodrich, an Owego artist, who has transformed Mary into a beautiful, bright and shining statue and hopefully will preserve her for many years to come.
After instructions by Father Edward Foy, then pastor of St. James Church, Cindy became a Catholic and her devotion to the Blessed Mother became a very large part of her life. As a gift to the Blessed Mother, Cindy traveled to Waverly for three days. She prepared, painted and sealed the statue and asked only for prayers; this was her gift to the Blessed Mother. We are sure that God will bless her for this wonderful gift of time and talent that Cindy Goodrich has given to St. James Church.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., St. James Altar & Rosary Society will host their annual Living Rosary. Fr. Jeffrey Galens, Blessed Trinity Parish pastor, will lead the rosary, followed by a speech about the Blessed Mother and the rosary.
Following the rosary, everyone is invited to enjoy refreshments in the church hall.
St. James Catholic Church is located at the corner of Clark and Chemung streets and has a full service elevator adjacent to the west parking lot. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to join in this evening of prayer, reflection and fellowship.
