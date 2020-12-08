TOWANDA – The Libertarian Party of Bradford County held its annual meeting Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Towanda VFW.
The Party, which is an affiliate of the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania, updated their bylaws and elected officers for the coming year. Greg Perry, of Wysox, was re-elected Chair. Liz Terwilliger, of Warren Center, was elected First Vice Chair and Bill Skidmore, of Rome, Second Vice Chair. Larry Frey, of Sayre, was elected to continue in his role as treasurer, and Kim Knapp, of Rome, was elected secretary.
In addition to the official business conducted, the annual meeting provided a rare opportunity for members to socialize. The Party’s monthly social gatherings have been on hold since the start of the pandemic. Business meetings are held quarterly.
To learn more about the Libertarian Party of Bradford County, visit their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/bralppa or about the Libertarian Party of PA at lppa.org.
