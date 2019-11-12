Bellows/Sembrat

Born to Rebecca Bellows and David Sembrat of Athens, a daughter, Lydia Marie, on Oct. 31, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Isbell/Fulmer

Born to Miranda Isbell and Breycin Fulmer of Towanda, a daughter, Salem Renee, on Oct. 31, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Hall

Born to Brittany and Steven Hall of Canton, a son, Ezra James, on Nov. 1, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Beidleman

Born to Brittany and Elmer Beidleman of Sayre, a son, Elijah Michael, on Nov. 1, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Taylor/Bostwick

Born to Ashley Taylor and Adam Bostwick of Athens, a son, Colt Bucky, on Nov. 1, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Jamison/Taylor

Born to Chelsea Jamison and Holden Taylor of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Imaeh Annberly, on Nov. 1, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Myers

Born to April and Kyle Myers of Athens, a son, Nash Liam, on Nov. 2, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Load comments