SAVE OUR SANITY (AL-ANON) meets Fridays at 7 p.m. at 459 Park Ave, Waverly (United Presbyterian Church).

VALLEY NA GROUP (NA) meets Fridays at 7 p.m. at 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church).

FRIDAY FELLOWSHIP GROUP (AA) meets Fridays at 7 p.m. at 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church).

