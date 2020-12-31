“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m.-noon only at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the church’s large parking lot; please do not get out of your vehicle.

