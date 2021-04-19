ONEONTA, N.Y. – Kylee Thetga of Nichols and fellow students from SUNY Oneonta met online with alum Neil Mazzella (‘73), owner and chief executive officer at Hudson Scenic Studios, on April 12 for the college’s Goodrich to Broadway alumni networking event.
Thetga is studying Theatre at SUNY Oneonta.
Hudson Scenic Studio is a premier provider of custom fabrication, automation and bespoke finishes, servicing the entertainment and architectural industries. In the last 27 years, Mazzella’s shows have included The Phantom of the Opera, The Producers, Angels in America, Monty Python’s Spamalot, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, The Coast of Utopia and Spring Awakening.
The Goodrich to Broadway event is designed to inspire students to jumpstart their careers by beginning to build their professional networks. It is funded by the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association through charitable gifts to the Fund for Oneonta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.