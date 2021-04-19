ONEONTA, N.Y. – Kylee Thetga of Nichols and fellow students from SUNY Oneonta met online with alum Neil Mazzella (‘73), owner and chief executive officer at Hudson Scenic Studios, on April 12 for the college’s Goodrich to Broadway alumni networking event.

Thetga is studying Theatre at SUNY Oneonta.

Hudson Scenic Studio is a premier provider of custom fabrication, automation and bespoke finishes, servicing the entertainment and architectural industries. In the last 27 years, Mazzella’s shows have included The Phantom of the Opera, The Producers, Angels in America, Monty Python’s Spamalot, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, The Coast of Utopia and Spring Awakening.

The Goodrich to Broadway event is designed to inspire students to jumpstart their careers by beginning to build their professional networks. It is funded by the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association through charitable gifts to the Fund for Oneonta.

