ONEONTA — Kylee Thetga, of Nichols, a Theatre major at SUNY Oneonta, was part of the college’s production of “The Wolves,” which has been recognized by The National Awards Committee of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival for “distinguished production of a play” and “outstanding ensemble.” Assistant Professor Kiara Pipino earned “outstanding director of a play.”

Thetga served as actor in the award-winning production.

SUNY Oneonta’s production was first presented by the Theatre Department and Mask and Hammer Theatre Club on campus in October 2019. It was then performed at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Regional Festival at the end of January 2020 in Hyannis, Mass.

