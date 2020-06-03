POTSDAM — A pair of local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University.

William F Cowles of Waverly, N.Y., a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University.

Abigail R Searles of Waverly, N.Y., a sophomore majoring in environmental engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University.

Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Load comments